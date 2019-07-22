VIDEO: Steve Austin Cut a Killer Promo at WWE Raw Reunion

Steve Austin was the attraction that everyone wanted to see the most at the random WWE Raw reunion this evening, and that’s saying something for a night that featured Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase, Ron Simmons, and a number of other legends. Consequently, they saved him for the finish. He did not disappoint. His entrance starts at about the 5:30-mark.

This evening was a pretty clear ratings ploy on the part of WWE and it’s presumable they will be rewarded with their best number in awhile when they come out tomorrow. However, given that it’s a one-off event, what will happen next week when they don’t have all the nostalgia to play off of?