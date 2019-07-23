Canelo Alvarez in 'Deep Negotiations' for Disappointing Matchup

According to boxing insider Mike Coppinger of The Athletic, Canelo Alvarez is in serious talks to take on Sergey Derevyancenko in a fall fight. This follows today’s BF purse bid postponement.

Sources tell @TheAthleticBOX Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Derevyancenko are in deep negotiations for a fall fight following today’s IBF purse bid postponement. Even if they reach terms, DAZN must approve Sergey as a foe. He isn’t a big name, but he’s a bona fide top 10 middleweight — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 23, 2019

This is a matchup that would be widely disappointing to the fans. Derevyancenko is a relatively unknown fighter and many fight fans have been hoping for a super fight.

This comes as Canelo’s next fight has been linked to marquee names like Sergey Kovalev and Gennady Golovkin. Both would be much more exciting, newsworthy, and losable matchups than this one against Derevyancenko. But, as fight fans know, this is the boxing business, after all.