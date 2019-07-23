Max Kellerman Ripped Eli Manning and the Giants on First Take

Max Kellerman went off on Eli Manning on Tuesday. On First Take, Kellerman absolutely laid into the New York Giants quarterback and claimed the franchise can’t win with him anymore.

Check this out:

It’s hard to argue with anything Kellerman said here. Manning is flat-out terrible. And, frankly, other than two playoff runs, he was never that great to begin with.

At this point there’s zero reason for Manning to still be starting for the Giants. They drafted Duke’s Daniel Jones with the sixth pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and should probably just dive in with him right away.

Last season Manning completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. But his Total QBR of 51.6 ranked 25th in the NFL.

In 2017, he completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 3,468 yards, with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His passer rating of 80.4 was his lowest since 2007 and his Total QBR was a terrible 47.5.

Manning is a 38-year-old passer far past his prime. The Giants stink with him and there’s no future with him under center.