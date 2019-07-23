New York Mets' New 'Foul Poles' Are an Abomination

The New York Mets seem to be incapable of doing anything wrong. Everything has been going swimmingly for the past few years and each day dawns with wins both on the field and in the public eye. Continuing in that tradition, the team has transformed the right- and left-field foul poles into marketing for a chicken-centric company that shall not be named.

The Citi Field foul poles have undergone a makeover pic.twitter.com/ALl7E9BhU2 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 23, 2019

Now, this has been done before. The Houston Astros come to mind.

CFA Fowl Pole @ Minute Maid Sat = FREE CFA Chick Sand. Today only w your Astros ticket stub from Sat! 1 per person. pic.twitter.com/GFFWjAMD21 — Chick-fil-A Littleyork (@CFA59LittleYork) April 19, 2016

There’s a problem here, though. One rooted in the human inability to see through solid material.

View from upper deck in right at ⁦@CitiField⁩ behind new fowl pole ad. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #Mets pic.twitter.com/tZBmipgxvX — Neil Best (@sportswatch) July 23, 2019

That is not great.

Look, I’m not an advertising expert, but I’d be fearful that someone who paid good money to see a baseball game and couldn’t see it because of a company’s marketing materials would be turned off from patronizing that company. But what do I know.

Anyway, one thing we can all agree on is that these fowl poles look great aesthetically. If a few kids have their hopes and dreams of watching a big leaguer blast a dinger dashed, it’s a small price to pay.