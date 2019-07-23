PM Roundup: Sydney Sweeney; Zion Williamson Picks Jordan Brand; Maxim Dadashev Dies

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe it’s only Tuesday.

Sydney at “Once Upon a Time” premiere: The premiere for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was last night and Sydney Sweeney showed up looking fantastic. The breakout star of the HBO teen drama Euphoria has a role in the film.

Zion picks Jordan: Zion Williamson has signed a multiyear shoe deal with Jordan Brand. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed but it’s almost certain to be for an obscene amount of money. Williamson was reportedly being offered more than $10 million a year by other companies.

Dadashev dies after boxing brain injury: Maxim Dadashev has died after a brutal TKO loss Friday night. The 28-year-old Russian suffered a brain injury during an IBF welterweight title eliminator fight against Subriel Matias on Friday. His corner stopped the bout after the 11th round, but he had to be rushed to the hospital after the bout.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Clippers Tried to Pair James Harden With Kawhi Leonard

The Athletic Keeps Hiring at a Remarkable Rate

Six College Football Coaches Facing Pressure in 2019

NFL Players Who Would Be Great Broadcasters After They Retire

Around the Sports Internet:

Ranking the NBA’s top value contracts after free agency

Mark Sanchez is retiring to become a college football analyst

Washington shockingly cut Mason Foster, who was the team’s leading tackler in 2018

Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Browns could be bumpy

Song of the Day: