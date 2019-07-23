Zion Williamson Signs With Jordan Brand

Zion Williamson is the most marketable superstar to come into the league in a long time. He was an internet sensation long before he entered the national eye at Duke, and proved he was worthy of all the hype en route to a No. 1 overall selection in the NBA Draft. The biggest non-basketball question before the season started revolved around what shoe brand Zion would sign with. He’s as valuable as it comes in that department, and will only grow in popularity as the rest of the world is introduced to his gigantic dunks on the professional stage.

The sweepstakes are now over. Zion announced he will sign with Jordan Brand, following in the steps of current NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin, and Chris Paul.

It’s a big get for Jordan, who adds to their stockpile of marketable stars in the NBA. Even if he doesn’t pan out as some believe and eventually become the best player in the league, he’s almost guaranteed to be one of its most exciting. Fans around the world will know his name and want to own his shoe. Jordan Brand wins the Zion sweepstakes.