Aaron Hicks' Insane Catch Ends Insane Game

The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins battled deep into the night, created one of the more bizarre baseball games you’ll ever see. On a night of widespread heroics, it was Aaron Hicks who authored the most spectacular ones. He blasted a go-ahead homer in the top of the ninth with the Yankees down to their final out.

Then in the bottom of the 10th, the centerfielder snagged the game’s final out with a leaping catch in deep left-center. Had he not gotten a perfect jump and laid his body on the line, the Twins would have celebrated an epic 15-14 victory. Instead, the final tally read 14-12 in favor of the Bronx Bombers.

It very well could be the catch of the year. In the game of the year. So much happened that it’s hard to make sense of it all. Minnesota hopped out to an 8-2 lead. Miguel Sano blasted two epic homers. Didi Gregorius went 5-for-5 with 7 RBIs. New York scored nine runs in the final three innings.

In layman’s terms, it was nuts.

Afterwards, Hicks stated the obvious.

“That was a do-or-die play,” he said. “That was a play that needed to be made.”

And made it he did, putting a cherry on top of a delicious baseball sundae.