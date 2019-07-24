Cubs Send Addison Russell to AAA

The Chicago Cubs have sent struggling shortstop Addison Russell down to AAA Iowa, the Sun-Times reports. Many have grown increasingly tired of the troubled player, from fans to manager to management. Now, he’ll at least be out of sight and potentially out of mind. The move was made to make room for Willson Contreras, who is being activated from the injured list.

Russell served a 40-game suspension at the beginning of this season for violating Major League Baseball’s Domestic Abuse policy after his ex-wife detailed alleged abuse. He’s provided very little power since returning, amassing all of 10 extra-base hits and 16 RBI. More troubling, he’s continued to make mental mistakes.

Considering all Russell’s baggage, this could turn out to be addition by subtraction for the Cubs.