Roundup: Boris Johnson Named UK PM; Tay-K Sentenced to 55 Years; Tornado in Cape Cod

Bella Thorne says she is pansexual, not bisexual… Boris Johnson will be the UK’s new Prime Minister… Rare Cape Cod tornado touches down… Australian man crashes car containing 600 pounds of meth into parked police vehicle… Rapper Tay-K sentenced to 55 years for role in murder… Pence cancelled NH trip to avoid drug dealer… The Harriet Tubman trailer looks excellent… Rolling Loud announces inaugural NYC lineup… Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has Quentin Tarantino talking retirement… Coca-Cola will sell an alcoholic beverage for the first time… Google pays $13 million in Street View privacy case… Why China is challenging Australia for influence over the Pacific Islands

Who Gon’ Check the Las Vegas Aces? [Bleacher Report]

Why Kawhi Leonard’s Power Move Was a Watershed Moment [Zach Lowe]

The Hidden Cost of Automated Thinking [New Yorker]

Bad Karaoke Experiment Explains How Embarrassment Keeps You Up at Night [Inverse]

What a headline

Former Mayor Karl Dean, prominent Nashvillians rescued via helicopter from sailboat fire in the Arctic Ocean https://t.co/hCbvJ8Aiun — Tennessean (@Tennessean) July 23, 2019

One of those things that you hate to see

i am so sorry but i am crying laughing at this headline/picture combo https://t.co/FPsySS2DYd pic.twitter.com/AdFzoC3vji — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) July 23, 2019

YIKES

Gym shootaround SZN is the most hopeful time of year for NBA fans…

Giannis working on his shooting with Korver 👀 (via bigsack42/IG) pic.twitter.com/YEJNfQtDjo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 23, 2019

… sometimes

Sometimes I think the Sixers are favorites to win the title and other times I open this app to a video of our franchise PG getting dusted by Andrew Wiggins https://t.co/ZGlLFc788x — Nespresso Capells (VertuoLine) (@Anthony_Capelli) July 22, 2019

Your morning comic.