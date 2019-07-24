Roundup: Boris Johnson Named UK PM; Tay-K Sentenced to 55 Years; Tornado in Cape Cod

Roundup: Boris Johnson Named UK PM; Tay-K Sentenced to 55 Years; Tornado in Cape Cod

Bella Thorne says she is pansexual, not bisexual… Boris Johnson will be the UK’s new Prime MinisterRare Cape Cod tornado touches down… Australian man crashes car containing 600 pounds of meth into parked police vehicleRapper Tay-K sentenced to 55 years for role in murderPence cancelled NH trip to avoid drug dealer… The Harriet Tubman trailer looks excellentRolling Loud announces inaugural NYC lineup… Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has Quentin Tarantino talking retirement… Coca-Cola will sell an alcoholic beverage for the first timeGoogle pays $13 million in Street View privacy case… Why China is challenging Australia for influence over the Pacific Islands

Who Gon’ Check the Las Vegas Aces? [Bleacher Report]

Why Kawhi Leonard’s Power Move Was a Watershed Moment [Zach Lowe]

The Hidden Cost of Automated Thinking [New Yorker]

Bad Karaoke Experiment Explains How Embarrassment Keeps You Up at Night [Inverse]

What a headline

One of those things that you hate to see

YIKES

Gym shootaround SZN is the most hopeful time of year for NBA fans…

… sometimes

Your morning comic.

