Earl Thomas Doesn't Regret Flashing Middle Finger to Pete Carroll

Earl Thomas is defiant when it comes to the middle finger incident. The Baltimore Ravens safety stands by his actions from 10 months ago, when he flipped a middle finger towards the Seattle Seahawks sideline after breaking his leg during a game with the Arizona Cardinals.

Thomas discussed the incident with ESPN’s Josina Anderson and clarified that he was aiming the middle finger at head coach Pete Carroll and not his teammates: “I don’t regret my decision. If my teammates felt like it was toward them, I regret that part. But I don’t regret doing that to Pete. “I gave Pete the middle finger because I felt like he wasn’t being honest with me.”

Thomas violently broke his leg during the second half of a win over the Arizona Cardinals on September 30. Thomas is one of the best defensive players in Seahawks history and was in the final year of his contract in 2018. He had wanted a new deal or to be traded. Neither happened and then he got injured.

Before last season, Thomas sat out all of the team’s offseason activities and the preseason. His relationship with Carroll soured in the process.

Thomas discussed that with Anderson as well:

“I think my time just ran out. Pete and the front office didn’t value me like they used to and I just talked to Coach Carroll and he was saying how he was trying to get me in the plans of getting a new contract. But I got hurt the next week. I think I hurt myself too by my actions getting carted off the field.”

Thomas signed a four-year, $55 million deal with the Ravens in March. Baltimore is set to face the Seahawks on October 20.