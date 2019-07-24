VIDEO: Jalen Ramsey's Training Camp Entrance Will be Hard to Top

Jalen Ramsey has arrived at training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and he didn’t do so quietly. Ramsey came out WWE-style with an overdramatic introduction. Which was actually the best part of the entrance.

Check it out, I give it a nine out of 10:

What an arrival —must be the money Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/p7YhfMXJfG — John Reid (@JohnReid64) July 24, 2019

Regardless of your thoughts on Ramsey, this was well-executed and fun. The next question we have is if it will be topped this season during camp. Given some of the characters we have around the NFL today, it can’t be ruled out.

Ramsey is one of the more dynamic personalities in the NFL. Both he and Odell Beckham Jr. have really embraced the recent NBA-ization of NFL players.