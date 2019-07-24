Jalen Rose: Don't Be Surprised if Anthony Davis Winds Up With the Bulls

Jalen Rose and Mike Greenberg were having a discussion about the report that Adam Silver wants to curb NBA tampering, and went into an interesting aside shortly after the 2:30-mark about Anthony Davis.

“Guys are planning years ahead,” Jalen said. “I’m gonna say this right now: don’t be surprised if Anthony Davis ends up with the Bulls. We see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George go back to California, we see LeBron James go back to Cleveland. He’s already planting the seeds.”

The planting the seeds part of it is in reference to Davis saying recently that he wouldn’t rule out signing with the Bulls, given that he grew up in Chicago.

A few things here: Jalen is very plugged into the NBA scene, but as recently as a few weeks ago he was off on his impression of what Kawhi Leonard would do. If A.D. does leave the Lakers after one season, though, it’d be a massive disaster for them given all the picks and players they traded to the Pelicans.

We don’t have too many marquee names in the NBA to play this game with over the next year, so Anthony Davis it shall be. 2020-21, with LeBron, Kawhi, Giannis, and a host of others, is going to be lit, though.