Meet Mitchell Trubisky's Girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher

Mitchell Trubisky

Meet Mitchell Trubisky's Girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher

Meet Mitchell Trubisky's Girlfriend, Hillary Gallagher

Mitchell Trubisky is the future of the Chicago Bears, as the young quarterback sits at the center of head coach Matt Nagy’s offense. Obviously that puts a bright spotlight on him, and his significant other. That obviously includes his girlfriend Hillary Gallagher.

Trubisky and Gallagher have been together for a while, and on Wednesday she took to Instagram and posted lovingly about their offseason together.

A few months ago, Trubisky posted this a few months ago:

Bears Gala 2019

So the couple is very open on social media. Gallagher has posted a few pictures of them together previously:

Happy 4th

Gallagher is a former business student and Kappa Delta at Florida State. Check out more from Hillary’s Instagram below and on the next few pages:

Turks

Somewhere on a beach

