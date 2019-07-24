MLB Trade Deadline Rumors: High Chance Zack Wheeler Won't Be a Met Come August [UPDATING]

The 2019 MLB trade deadline is July 31 and we have you covered with all of the latest reports and rumors. Here is what is currently going on in the world of baseball:
Chances “pretty high” that Zack Wheeler won’t be a Met on August 1
According to Yahoo Sports’ Mike Mazzeo:
“Zack Wheeler could be making his last start as a New York Met later this week.
A team source told Yahoo Sports that chances are “pretty high” Wheeler won’t be a Met on August 1.”
Giants keeping Madison Bumgarner?
San Francisco Giants plans still “up in the air” as of now
