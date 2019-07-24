Steve Ballmer Got Too 'Fired Up' at Kawhi Leonard and Paul George Intro

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George got introduced as Los Angeles Clippers today and team owner Steve Ballmer couldn’t hold back his excitement. Ballmer was so “fired up,” he couldn’t even use the notes he had prepared. The look on Leonard’s face was priceless resembling a guy finding out his boss is just a little too into the moment.

Steve Ballmer is "fired up" at the press conference! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/hIBnhybbj6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 24, 2019

Credit to Ballmer, though. His team won a crazy NBA offseason and has many thinking his the Clippers will win the championship this upcoming NBA season. And if that happens, oh boy. Talk about being fired up. That would be a trophy presentation worth clearing the DVR for.