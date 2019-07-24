VIDEO: Chris Russo Hit Off a Tee and It Did Not Go Well

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo is arguably the best broadcaster in the business when it comes to talking baseball. When it comes to playing baseball, though, he is no Crime Dog. In fact, he looked like a lost puppy when tasked with taking some cuts off a tee yesterday on MLB Central.

"I wasn't that bad, was I?" 😂😂😂 Do yourself a favor and watch @MadDogUnleashed take some hacks in Studio 21!#MLBCentral | #HighHeat pic.twitter.com/vES60ZKy45 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 23, 2019

I have no explanation for this. Not to be mean, but the 4-year-old’s on the T-Ball team I coach tend to make more consistent and solid contact.

It’s not only possible Mike Francesa would do better, it’s probable.

Russo, of course, has a good attitude and won’t stew on the unfortunate incident. Tough break for him, though.