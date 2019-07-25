Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev Deal Reportedly 'Imminent'

According to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, talks between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev are back on and a deal is “imminent.” The report adds the showdown could take place either on October 19 or 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This has to sound much better than Canelo taking on Sergey Derevyancenko, which was reported as a possibility earlier this week. Unlike that fight, this one is much more dangerous for Canelo. Even past his prime, Kovalev is still effective, hard-hitting, and much bigger than Canelo.
This is by no means an easy outing for the biggest draw in boxing. It does mean, however, the much-desired trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin is still on the back burner.
