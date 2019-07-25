Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev Deal Reportedly 'Imminent'

According to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger, talks between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev are back on and a deal is “imminent.” The report adds the showdown could take place either on October 19 or 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sources tell @TheAthleticBOX negotiations are back on between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev, and a deal is imminent. Alvarez was in talks with Sergey Derevyanchenko after Monday’s purse bid was delayed. Per @Idecboxing, Canelo-Kovalev could take place Oct. 19 or 26 in Vegas — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 25, 2019

This has to sound much better than Canelo taking on Sergey Derevyancenko, which was reported as a possibility earlier this week. Unlike that fight, this one is much more dangerous for Canelo. Even past his prime, Kovalev is still effective, hard-hitting, and much bigger than Canelo.

This is by no means an easy outing for the biggest draw in boxing. It does mean, however, the much-desired trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin is still on the back burner.