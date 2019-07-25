Titans, Kevin Byard Agree to Huge New Contract

Kevin Byard is getting paid. Byard and the Tennessee Titans have reportedly agreed to a new five-year, $70.5 million deal, with $31 million in guarantees. That will make him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The 25-year-old Byard has become one of the best defenders in the NFL over the past few seasons. The Titans selected him in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft, and have turned him into a star. He’s racked up 12 interceptions over the past two seasons, a number that surpasses every other safety.

The average annual value of Byard’s deal will be $14.1 million, which surpasses the $14 million a year Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins will both be getting.

The Middle Tennessee State product is a ballhawk and a great tackler. He earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2017 when he had eight interceptions. Byard had 90 tackles and four interceptions in 2018, another great season for him.

Despite going into the final year of his contract, Byard didn’t hold out of Tennessee’s offseason activities. He trusted that a deal would get done and he’s been rewarded for it.