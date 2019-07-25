Malik Zaire Joining CBS Sports

Former Notre Dame and Florida quarterback Malik Zaire is joining CBS Sports as a national college football game analyst, The Big Lead has learned from multiple people with knowledge of the situation.

A CBS spokesperson confirmed the news.

Zaire will remain with Overtime, where he signed as a talent last October. Zaire, at just 24-years-old, will instantly become one of the nation’s youngest game analysts with his new role with CBS Sports. Zaire will be featured with a rotation of play-by-players on select games for CBS Sports Network this season.

Those around the industry have been impressed with Zaire thus far in his young media career and he will presumably excel in his new role.

