NBC Will Team Up With Twitter for 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo

NBC has had exclusive broadcasting rights to the Olympic Games for a long time, and naturally has held on to them tightly. The winds are shifting in that particular direction, though, as NBC will team up with Twitter to help broadcast the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The partnership will include a 20-minute live studio show produced by Twitter and a fan poll that will decide which events will be broadcasted on Twitter as a live stream. One event a day will stream on Twitter. Broadcasting will begin in February of 2020, and will include U.S. Olympic trials as the main event draws near.

All in all, it appears to be a smart move by NBC. Many of the minor events at the Olympics are better suited for quick-hits on social media rather than traditional broadcasting. It’s easy for athletes and events to get lost in the shuffle at such a large gathering, and working directly with Twitter will help their engagement numbers all around.