PM Roundup: Olivia Culpo; Michael Thomas Holding Out; Latest MLB Trade Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not holding out for more money.
Olivia is loving Mexico: Olivia Culpo is hanging out in Mexico this week as part of a sponsorship/influencer deal. Sounds rough, huh?
Thomas is holding out: Saints star receiver Michael Thomas isn’t reporting to training camp as he holds out looking for a new deal.
Latest MLB rumors: All the latest MLB trade deadline rumors. That includes the Mets listening to offers on Noah Syndergaard and Edwin Diaz.
Tweet of the Day:
Around the Sports Internet:
Top recruit R.J. Hampton has signed a five-year shoe deal as he plans to play overseas this year
The preseason high school football top 25 rankings are out
Shareef O'Neal is ready to make his comeback at UCLA
Heavyweight boxing contender Dillian Whyte tested positive for a banned substance
Song of the Day:
