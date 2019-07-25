Pac-12 Considering Eating Football for Breakfast

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Pac-12 is desperate to figure out a way to be more relevant nationally. There are certain things they can’t control and commissioner Larry Scott has steered everyone into some loose snow with consistently shaky decision-making. Like it or not, it’s time to get out of the car, put some gravel on the tracks, and try to get things back in productive motion.

So while playing football at 10 a.m. locally on Saturdays seems, on its face, a terrible idea, it may be worth trying. Fans probably don’t want Pac-12 action for breakfast, but maybe they need to take a bite just to be sure. It’s one thing they can control: getting more games at an hour when people from the East Coast are upright and awake.

From NBC Sports:

The conference confirmed they have had preliminary discussions with Fox about having a Pac-12 game kickoff at 9 a.m. PT/noon ET as soon as this season in order to help alleviate night kickoffs and explore a new TV window to maximize exposure on the East Coast. While there would be at most one or two games after Week 3 that would even be eligible (and Mountain Time Zone schools like Utah and Colorado would be chief candidates), it certainly sounds like there’s a real possibility of it happening. “We’ve discussed it recently. That would be new and out of the box for our conference but I’ve tried to put everything on the table. There’s a lot of frustration from fans in certain markets to the late night kicks,” commissioner Larry Scott told NBC Sports. “I’d like to see one or two games this season that are 12 noon (ET) kicks be Pac-12 games and see what markets might respond positively to that.”

This idea is in its preliminary stages and is being met with some resistance, it seems. The jokes have come easy and often. But here’s the thing: the conference should make changes to its start times. Roughly one-third of conference games take place after 5 p.m. locally. These games present their own problems for fans and players alike.

So while it may not be prudent to make such a drastic move, it’s good that the powers-that-be are considering the issue. And hey, if they try morning football and hate it, there’s nothing that would force them to do it the next year.

We’ve all tried new foods for breakfast. Some stuck and others didn’t. One never knows until they give it a test drive.