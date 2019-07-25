VIDEO: Madden Version of Patrick Mahomes Also Makes Unreal Throws

Patrick Mahomes’ right arm is one of the most powerful things on this planet and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback used it to do spectacular things last season. Great things are expected of him entering his third year in the league too. They are also expected in the video game world, where he’ll cause all sorts of rage quits.

Feast your eyes on this 70-yard throw on the run across his body.

I can promise you that Mahomes will be the most annying player you’ve ever faced in any madden 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/n40r84SHMO — Richard Teat (@T_Riggerd) July 24, 2019

Come on.

Mahomes earned a 97 rating in Madden, the highest of any quarterback. It’s very early, but we could be looking at the most dominant moving polygon since Michael Vick was in his prime.

Probably worth picking the Chiefs every time just to save yourself some future anguish.