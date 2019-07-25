Roundup: A-Rod Buys J-Lo a Porsche, PBR Hard Coffee, MLB Trade Deadline Bold Predictions

Jennifer Lopez, who received a new Porsche for her 50th birthday from A-Rod … Arianna Huffington leaving Uber’s board … “Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold and plans to release the phone in September” … A Pennsylvania man allegedly posed as a New York Times reporter and made up fake news … PBR hard coffee coming to a store near you … “A new reason to worry about Huawei: It’s been building North Korea’s wireless networks” … Smart TVs are spying on us … All the shows Netflix has canceled so far this year … Those annoying robo-calls will hopefully become illegal soon … DoorDash changes horrendous tip policy after backlash … RIP Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer. He was 75.

Odell Beckham Jr. is launching a production company [THR]

The moral dilemma of buying cheap furniture [Curbed]

Instagram has become a hotbed marketplace for counterfeit money [NBC News]

Immigrants and children of immigrants combined to found 45% of US Fortune 500 companies [Urban Institute]

Eight bold predictions for MLB trade deadline [SI.com]

It’s boom or bust time for the 49ers, writes Ty Dunne [Bleacher Report]

Quentin Tarantino X Jimmy Kimmel

Steve Kerr not happy about players demanding trades

Jon Heyman is a Twitter blocking machine