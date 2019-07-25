The Packers on Kid Bikes Is Great, As Is Tradition

Every year, the Packers ride kids’ bikes down the street to training camp. It’s a lovely tradition for a number of reasons, including how much the children cherish the experience as well as the evocative visual of big people on little bicycles.

This year is no different, as we’ve got players like Darnell Savage, Montravius Adams, Natrell Jamerson, Za’Darius Smith, and Packers alum James Jones headed down the proverbial aisle.

#Packers rookie first-round pick @darnellsavage_ reports for his first training camp practice pic.twitter.com/lhuXPoMafj — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 25, 2019

It was a cuteness overload kind of morning. Montravius Adams and his kids on their way to the first practice of Packers training camp. pic.twitter.com/R0GVYJRWnj — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) July 25, 2019

New Packers LB Za’Darius Smith rolling into training camp in style pic.twitter.com/cWp3XqHpOC — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 25, 2019

Good morning from Green Bay! Day 1 of Training Camp for the #Packers! Former #Badgers CB Natrell Jamerson smooth and steady on the bike on his way into Ray Nitschke Field. #OnWisconsin #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/S0Pj72adaw — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) July 25, 2019

As a Packers fan, it’s a little odd to think of what the expectations for this season are. With Matt LaFleur and the new coaching staff, my impression is not necessarily that they will be good, but I’m of the firm belief that this season is going to be a lot more fun to watch than at least the last couple.