WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso Arrested In Florida

WWE superstar Jimmy Uso was arrested early Thursday morning for driving under the influence in Florida, according to a report from TMZ.

Uso, 33, was booked at 3:04 a.m. for DUI, although his blood-alcohol level at the time of arrest has yet to be released. His bail is set at $1,000.

Uso was in Florida this week with both WWE Raw in Tampa on Monday and WWE Smackdown taping on Tuesday night in Miami.

This arrest marks the second this year for Uso. He was arrested back in February for another alcohol-related charge following a drunken altercation with Detroit police after he was pulled over for driving the wrong direction on a one-way street.

In fact, John Cena referred to Uso’s Detroit arrest on Monday night. Uso smiled and later responded to Cena’s antics on Twitter.

Expected nothing less from “The Doctor of Thuganomics”.🔥 https://t.co/HT1O3Y9moB — The Usos (@WWEUsos) July 23, 2019

Uso is a child of WWE royalty. He’s the son of Hall of Famer Rikishi and married to WWE superstar Naomi.