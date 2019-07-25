Troy Tulowitzki Announces Retirement From Baseball

Troy Tulowitzki hoped to have a late-career revitalization with the New York Yankees in 2019. Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the cards. After struggling with injuries for most of his season, “Tulo” has announced his retirement from the game of baseball.

Troy Tulowitzki has released a statement through the Yankees announcing his retirement: pic.twitter.com/dbOjPrwyLq — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 25, 2019

Tulowitzki retires at 34 years old. He’ll hang up the cleats with a lifetime batting average of .290 and 780 RBIs. He played for the Rockies, Blue Jays, and Yankees over the course of his 13-year career.

Tulowitzki was one of baseball’s most exciting infielders when he was healthy, excellent in the field and a consistent hitter throughout his years in the majors. It’s disappointing to see one of the better players of this generation of ballplayers retire due to injury, but we wish him all the best.