Antonio Brown Arrives at Raiders Training Camp in a Hot Air Balloon

Antonio Brown has a flair for the grand arrival at training camp, and that tradition continued as he arrived in Napa for his first training camp with the Raiders.

In typical AB fashion, he chose to make his entrance in a hot air balloon.

This isn’t the first time he’s arrived at camp by air. He once arrived at Steelers training camp by helicopter.

And when not by air, he’s arrived to training camp in the past by land, in grand style. He came to camp in a custom black and yellow Rolls Royce one year, then in an old, open-top Rolls Royce that wasn’t custom, but came with a chauffeur in another year.

How the #Steelers #1 WR has rolled into training camp throughout the last four years. Business may have been boomin’ with Antonio Brown but JuJu is here to take care of business. pic.twitter.com/e5tGypVbie — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) July 25, 2019

Say what you might about Mr. Big Chest, he’s got style.