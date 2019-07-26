Five Best Training Camp Entrances of All-Time

One of the quieter storylines entering NFL training camp year in and year out is the outrageous and hilarious grand arrivals that some of the NFL’s stars put on when they arrive at their respective teams’ camps. From the arriving in expensive vehicles to arriving by air, here are five of the best arrivals to NFL training camps.

Steelers’ James Harrison arrives to camp in a Smart Car in 2009.

If you're having a bad day, here's James Harrison in his smart car. pic.twitter.com/l5lCPw7H6g — Nick Killian (@nkillian8) September 10, 2014

It’s hard to believe that the Steelers’ massive linebacker James Harrison could fit in a Smart Car, but not only did he fit in the Smart Car, but he also arrived at Steelers training camp in 2009 in a Smart Car. Smart guy.

The Steelers trade in their sports cars for Minis

Pittsburgh is known for its grand entrances. In 2006, fresh off of their win in Super Bowl XL, defensive backs Tyrone Carter and Deshea Townsend and a few others showed up in souped-up sports cars. Four years later, seemingly in a response to this, several Steelers showed up in Mini Coopers.

Antonio Brown shows up by land, and by air

Antonio Brown apparently sets the standard when it comes to training camp entrances. With the Steelers, he once arrived by helicopter, and the other times in several Rolls Royces, new and old, with and without his own driver. However, in his first year with Oakland, he landed in Napa in a hot air balloon.

Antonio Brown’s Custom Steeler Themed Rolls Royce $350,000 pic.twitter.com/lMRPbgo5XK — Celebrity Toys (@toys_celebrity) February 17, 2019

Jalen Ramsey arrives in a Brinks truck

Jalen Ramsey is one of the best corners in the league and wants to get paid like such. He made a point of it by arriving at Jaguars training camp this year in a fake armored truck with bags of money. The security guard announcing his arrival was a nice touch, too. Message sent.

Tarik Cohen responds to Ramsey, pulls up in a slingshot

A day after Ramsey arrived at Jags training camp, Cohen decided to hop in on the fun. However, he didn’t do it in a luxury sedan or an armored truck, nor did he arrive at camp by air. He pulled up in a Polaris Slingshot, because, of course. For the record and those interested, these range from $13,000 to as high as $60,000. Not the most expensive way someone’s rolled up to camp, but definitely one of the coolest.