Melvin Gordon Holdout May Carry Over Into Regular Season

Melvin Gordon wants a new contract. The Los Angeles Chargers aren’t willing to meet his terms. The standoff continues.

Two weeks ago, reports emerged that L.A’s Pro Bowl running back wanted a new contract or a trade as he entered the last year of his rookie deal. Player and team have been at odds ever since; while the Chargers’ latest reported offer was reasonable as far as the salary goes, both sides have been pretty tight-lipped when it comes to negotations.

Now, Adam Schefter reports this is a saga that may not conclude before the games start to matter.

While the two sides exchanged proposals in recent days, there is mounting pessimism Chargers’ holdout Melvin Gordon will be reporting anytime soon and his holdout threatens to go into the regular season, per sources. Time to rely on Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Detrez Newsome. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2019

The Chargers will probably be fine with or without Gordon as long as Philip Rivers is under center. But there are some shades of a Le'Veon Bell situation starting to emerge.

A developing story worth keeping an eye on as training camp goes on. The Chargers may end up looking to move Gordon instead of accepting him as a sunk cost, and there will be several teams interested.