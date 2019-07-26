Ezekiel Elliott's Holdout Is Now Official

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the absence of star running back Ezekiel Elliott at the team’s training camp this afternoon.

“He’s late,” Jones told reporters, later adding that it “does not in any way diminish my excitement for this team.”

Elliott, who wants to be paid, is now officially a non-report. He can be fined under the rules of the CBA. Dallas will have to decide if that’s a road they want to go down. Jones’ son signaled that there are productive conversations being held on the top.

Stephen Jones said he is in discussions with Zeke Elliott's agents on a new contract. So there is that — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) July 26, 2019

To fine or not to fine is a question, but the bigger one is to pay or not to pay. The Cowboys have to decide what to do with the contracts and future of Elliott, Dak Prescott, and Amari Cooper.

It’s not an easy issue.

Elliott is, of course, smart to hold out when he has the strongest negotiating position. It’s just that it’s not as strong as it’d be with another team with fewer offensive decisions to make.