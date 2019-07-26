ESPN Central Texas Radio Station Vandalized, Knocked Off Air

An ESPN station in Waco, Texas, was vandalized and knocked off of the air Thursday night due to the damage.

KRZI program director David Smoak said on Twitter that the station was knocked off air after “numerous wires/cables have been cut.”

*Programming Alert:* Our radio station was vandalized tonight w/description of white male in a white BMW w/Longhorns logo on the back. 🤷‍♂️ We just had Derrick Johnson on today, but I digress. Numerous wires/cables have been cut and we are off the air indefinitely. — David Smoak (@DavidSmoak) July 26, 2019

Smoak added a few details in his Twitter thread about the alleged suspect, describing him as a “white male in a white BMW w/Longhorns logo on the back.” He also added that the logo on the back of the car had nothing to do with the University of Texas-Austin, but that the logo was a unique description to the car.

As of late Friday morning, Smoak said that the station is working on getting the internet back up so they can run national programming and are in the process of getting local programming back on air later in the day.