ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro Really Wants a Souvenir Baseball

The Washington Post’s Ben Strauss has published a fantastic portrait into the life and mind of ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro. It wastes no time getting to the best stuff.

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit jogged toward the home dugout after the bottom of the second inning of a recent game between the Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays, and ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro wanted a baseball. Seated in the first row, Pitaro, a lean 49 and dressed in a white dress shirt and slacks, stood up and waved at Voit. He hopped on each foot; he jumped a little. “I’ve never got one,” Pitaro said. “I’ve been to hundreds of games.” Voit tossed the ball a section over. An inning later, Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner ran in from left field after catching the third out, and Pitaro repeated the dance, again to no avail. “MLB should make them give out the ball!” Pitaro said. “Come on, how do you not throw the ball into the stands?”

Pitaro and Dan Le Batard apparently reached an amicable solution to the recent no-politics policy violation yesterday. Though particulars are unclear, it appears both sides can claim victory. If was any discipline doled out, we don’t know about it. Perhaps that’s how it will be in the Pitaro regime, a departure from the John Skipper years.

Addressing that issue, in the wake of Jemele Hill, was arguably objective No. 2 for Pitaro after taking over. The first priority was improving the company’s relationship with the NFL. Running ESPN is always a big job and scrutiny has never been higher. Truth and time will reveal if Pitaro is particularly adept in the role, which he’s occupied for 17 months.

Pitaro’s boy-like wonder for foul balls and other souvenirs could favorably be molded into a positive reflection of his undying enthusiasm for sport. Others could look at a 49-year-old man pleading for a baseball from a person nearly half his age as harmless, yet regrettable. Like when an adult brings a baseball glove to the game.

Considering how much power he now wields, it seems like it’d be possible for Pitaro to fulfill this lifelong dream. I’m looking at you, Hartford Yard Goats. You could tailor a theme night completely around this first-time event.