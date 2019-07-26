James Harden Partied With Jordyn Woods

James Harden doesn’t appear worried about his chemistry with Russell Westbrook. The 2018 NBA MVP spent Wednesday night spending time with Kardashian hanger-on Jordyn Woods at Belle Station in Houston.

Woods was a close friend of Kylie Jenner and became infamous for reportedly hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson a few months ago. Khloe and Harden also dated previously.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

Woods and Harden were rumored to be hanging out a while back, but based on the video of them together, things have gotten more serious. They were enjoying the moment tremendously.

The Houston Rockets made a huge move to land Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer. There are a ton of questions about the fit those two will have on the court. But, Harden is clearly spending his offseason focusing on other things.