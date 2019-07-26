NBA

James Harden Partied With Jordyn Woods

James Harden

James Harden Partied With Jordyn Woods

NBA

James Harden Partied With Jordyn Woods

By 2 hours ago

By: |

James Harden doesn’t appear worried about his chemistry with Russell Westbrook. The 2018 NBA MVP spent Wednesday night spending time with Kardashian hanger-on Jordyn Woods at Belle Station in Houston.

Woods was a close friend of Kylie Jenner and became infamous for reportedly hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson a few months ago. Khloe and Harden also dated previously.

Woods and Harden were rumored to be hanging out a while back, but based on the video of them together, things have gotten more serious. They were enjoying the moment tremendously.

Check it out:

The Houston Rockets made a huge move to land Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer. There are a ton of questions about the fit those two will have on the court. But, Harden is clearly spending his offseason focusing on other things.

, , , , , , , , , NBA

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home