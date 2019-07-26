Melvin Gordon Seems Shocked By Philip Rivers' Comments on His Holdout

Melvin Gordon clearly didn’t expect what he got from Philip Rivers on Thursday. Rivers was asked about the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers running back’s holdout and wasn’t incredibly supportive. The running back wasn’t a big fan of that.

Here’s what Rivers had to say to the Los Angeles Times:

“They’re going to get a lot of work. It certainly is a deep position for us, and those guys all love to play and work hard. We love Melvin, but we’re going to go with what we’ve got. It’s a pretty dang good group.”

While he didn’t exactly stick up for Gordon there, that’s a fairly innocuous quote from Rivers. He’s basically saying they have good running backs and feel they’ll be fine moving forward. But Gordon didn’t take it that way.

Tyrann Mathieu jumped on Twitter first to react to the quote:

The Gordon piled on:

Wild right !! https://t.co/iNudX8pHVl — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) July 26, 2019

Yeah he’s clearly not happy with his quarterback. Gordon and the team are clearly not on the same page and may not get there any time soon. ESPN’s Josina Anderson chimed in on Twitter that the two sides aren’t close in contract negotiations:

Source on Melvin Gordon and #Chargers extension talks: "They are not willing to move off a certain number." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 26, 2019

Adam Schefter said people involved are now expecting a prolonged holdout:

While the two sides exchanged proposals in recent days, there is mounting pessimism Chargers’ holdout Melvin Gordon will be reporting anytime soon and his holdout threatens to go into the regular season, per sources. Time to rely on Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Detrez Newsome. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2019

Gordon is entering the final year of his contract and is a two-time Pro Bowler. The 26-year-old Wisconsin product only played in 12 games last season, but averaged 5.1 yards per carry, finished with 885 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also added 50 receptions for 490 yards and four more scores.

He’s an important part of what the Chargers do, but the franchise clearly doesn’t agree on his value. We’ll see how bad this gets, but Rivers’ comments clearly didn’t help matters.