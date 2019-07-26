Mike Francesa Calls Trevor Bauer 'Nutcase and Fool'; Bauer Thinks He's Killing Media

Mike Francesa is really hoping the New York Yankees don’t trade for Trevor Bauer at the MLB trade deadline. Francesa just can’t see Bauer handling New York because he is, in Mike’s words, “a nutcase and a fool.” To no surprise, Bauer didn’t like the take and blamed Francesa for traditional media dying.

Lol nice…tag me in this looking to start drama and I’m the headcase and nutjob and whatever else is said in this video? That’s hilarious! Traditional media for you…this is why it’s dying. I do love the logo in the background tho! If only he looked like that in real life! 🤔😂 https://t.co/ZIBUgqI1pN — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 26, 2019

This was quite the exchange as both hilariously looked worse the more they spoke. Francesa appeared to have no good reason for his take outside of the sideline psychology. Bauer, instead of defending himself, did whatever you call what he bizarrely responded with. Also, what does Bauer consider traditional media?

It has to be wondered if Bauer thought this was Francesa’s account given he called the account out for tagging him. You never know, right?