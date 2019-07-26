Latest MLB Trade Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, Shane Greene on the Move?

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is less than a week away and we’re keeping you up to date on all the crazy news flying around. Here’s a look at all the latest MLB trade rumors.

Noah Syndergaard moving?

The New York Mets appear set on moving Noah Syndergaard. The Mets were previously just listening to offers, but they’re currently fully invested in moving him and extracting a high price for the 26-year-old. Despite his age, upside and the fact that he’s under team control for a few more seasons, the Mets are ready to move on.

Syndergaard is currently having the worst year of his career, posting a 7-5 record with a 4.33 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 126 strikeouts in 126.2 innings. Still, he he’s got phenomenal raw stuff and in the right situation could be a legitimate ace. It could take a lot to land him but the reward could be big for a team in need of a front-line starter.

Twins looking at relievers

The Minnesota Twins are looking at high-leverage relievers, both guys under control and rentals. The Twins have checked in on Blue Jays hurlers Ken Giles and Daniel Hudson.

Giles is under team control through 2020 and has been lights-out this year. He’s posted a 1.59 ERA in 34 appearances this season. He has a 1.09 WHIP and 58 strikeouts over 34.0 innings thus far. It’s been a bounce-back year for Giles after an awful 2018 campaign.

Hudson has also bounced back this season, posting a 5-2 record, a 2.80 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP in 45.0 innings in 42 appearances.

A number of teams are interested in both Giles and Hudson, but the Twins definitely need some relief help for their postseason run.

Tigers could move Castellanos, Greene and Boyd

The Detroit Tigers currently have the worst record in baseball, so yes, they’ll be sellers at the deadline. Outfielder Nick Castellanos, closer Shane Greene and lefty starter Matthew Boyd all could be gone.

The 27-year-old Castellanos is hitting .281 this season with 10 home runs, 36 RBI and an OPS of .807. The righty is hitting .381 off of lefties this season with an OPS of 1.135 in 63 at bats. For a team needing some pop off of lefties, he might be the best option on the market.

Green is one of the best closers available and is in the middle of a fantastic season. In 37 appearances, the 30-year-old righty has a 1.22 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP and 22 saves in 25 chances. He’ll almost certainly be gone before the deadline.

Boyd is a solid, young, controllable lefty starter which automatically makes him a hot commodity. This season the 28-year-old is 6-8 with a 4.07 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 168 strikeouts against 26 walks in 126.0 innings. It will take a lot to move Boyd, but the Tigers seem like motivated sellers right now.

Giants unlikely to move Bumgarner

After posting a 17-4 record over their last 21 games, the San Francisco Giants now appear to be buyers. That means, they almost surely won’t be trading Madison Bumgarner before the deadline.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand hears the Giants will hang on to Bumgarner for their playoff push as they’re in the midst of the N.L. Wild Card race. Hank Schulman claims no decision has been made on MadBum, but it’s clear the winds are blowing towards San Francisco holding on to him.

Phillies discussing Trevor Bauer deal

The Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Indians have discussed a trade involving ace Trevor Bauer. The Indians appear set on trying to move Bauer before the deadline.

Bauer is 28 and under team control through 2020, which makes him incredibly attractive. So far this season, he’s 9-7 with a 3.49 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP and 179 strikeouts in 152.1 innings. He’s also coming off a 2018 season during which he went 12-6 with a 2.21 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 221 strikeouts in 175.1 innings.

Obviously it’ll take a lot to pry a 28-year-old ace under team control from Cleveland, but a team desperately in need of a top-level starter could match it.

Marcus Stroman likely on the move

Marcus Stroman expects to be traded before the July 31 trade deadline after the Blue Jays have made no real movement towards signing him long-term. Stroman is 28 and under team control through 2020. A ton of contenders have interest in Stroman, with the Yankees and Twins leading the charge and the Phillies also in the mix.

Now, the Blue Jays are telling interested teams they could choose to extend Stroman rather than move him, but that feels like a negotiating tactic.

So far this season, Stroman is 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP and 99 strikeouts against 35 walks in 124.2 innings. He likely won’t cost as much in terms of prospects as Bauer or Syndergaard, but it won’t be easy to dislodge him. It seems like he and Toronto are motivated to part ways, but they have to find a willing partner.