Rams Sign HC Sean McVay and GM Les Snead to Multi-Year Contract Extensions

The Rams exploded onto the scene two years ago and haven’t looked back since. Their emergence as one of the best teams in the league by any measure is mostly due to the offensive genius of wunderkind head coach Sean McVay. GM Les Snead has done an excellent job behind the scenes, bringing in talent to maximize the window they have while Jared Goff is still on a rookie deal.

To the shock of nobody, the Rams would like to keep their head coach-GM tandem together for quite some time. Ian Rapoport reports Los Angeles has locked up the pair to lucrative, multi-year contract extensions that will keep them with the team through 2023.

The #Rams have locked up their top tandem — coach Sean McVay and GM Les Snead — on lucrative multi-year extensions that keep them together for many years deep into when the new stadium opens. Well-deserved for both. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2019

Well-deserved would be correct, Ian. They have a solid claim to the best GM-coach pairing in the league, and while 2018 didn’t end the way they envisioned, they’ve set themselves up for years of contention. It’s a new age of Rams football, and the men who made it happen will see it through.