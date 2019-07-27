Star Bengals Receiver A.J. Green Carted Off Field at Training Camp [UPDATE]

While training camp signals a time of hope, optimism, and the return of football, it’s not all good news. Every year, numerous players go down with injuries that derail both their season and the team’s.

Only days into camp for most teams, a big-time player has already gone down, and it might be serious. Star receiver A.J. Green was carted off the field at Bengals camp on Saturday afternoon.

AJ Green left sitting in the cart with his left foot elevated and his shoe off. Threw his mouthpiece after he went down. Looked like he knew something was wrong. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 27, 2019

Green has struggled with numerous lower-body injuries throughout his career, and this doesn’t look good. He tore a ligament in his toe that sunk most of his 2018 season, and a groin injury hampered him early in the campaign. He tore his hamstring back in 2016 as well.

One shred of good news is that the injury doesn’t seem to be to the same foot he struggled with all last year. An ankle sprain has been reported as one possibility.

I’m hearing A.J. Green has a possible left ankle sprain. #Bengals — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 27, 2019

Hopefully it doesn’t turn out too serious, but an ankle sprain has a wide range in terms of severity. New head coach Zac Taylor is optimistic, which is a good sign.

Zac Taylor on A.J. Green going down with what looked like a left foot or ankle injury. – “you don’t want to assume anything, but I think we’re going to be ok.” Said they will check him out obviously and see. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) July 27, 2019

The Bengals were looking to bounce back this year after a down 2018. If Green is sidelined for any amount of time, they lose their most dangerous weapon, and it’ll be hard to get any momentum going with him sidelined.

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport reports the Bengals believe Green suffered an ankle sprain. These is probably the best-case scenario, all things considered.