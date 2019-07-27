Ranking the Fast and the Furious Movies

The Fast and the Furious franchise is a divisive topic amongst movie watchers across the world. Some criticize the movies as shallow and over-saturated with action scenes that would generously be categorized as stretching the imagination. Others bask in the simplistic glory of the franchise, enjoying the uncomplicated but strong theme of family over all that drives the characters and the sheer absurdity that each car chase and fight sequence brings in increasing quantities.

I fall into the latter category. While the Fast and the Furious can get absolutely silly sometimes, the point isn’t to make a critically-acclaimed masterpiece that will be looked back on as the greatest films of a generation (although it might!). It’s a series of movies about an alpha male (Dominic Toretto, Vin Diesel’s greatest role) doing everything in his power to protect his crew, cracking a few heads and Coronas along the way. They’re about a former cop (Brian O’Connor, may Paul Walker rest in peace) trying to strike a balance between duty and doing what’s right, and eventually turning his back on an old life to embrace a new one. They’re about fast cars and larger-than-life villains threatening the protagonists’ way of life.

Simply put, the Fast and the Furious is about living life a quarter-mile at a time.

In honor of the impending Hobbes and Shaw release, the first spin-off of the franchise, I ranked each of the Fast and the Furious feature movies. The rankings are based off the strength of the plot, the quality of the action, and, of course, my own personal preferences. Like the movies, don’t think too hard about the how and why. Just enjoy.

*Spoilers ahead*

8. Tokyo Drift (2006)

This wasn’t a very hard decision. Tokyo Drift is more of a spin-off than it is a true Fast and the Furious film, but the development of Han as a character has important ramifications for the rest of the series and makes it canon. It delivers the car scenes that the very first film promised, and it was the film that united director Justin Lin and writer Chris Morgan; they’d go on to deliver every other movie in the franchise. But that’s about where the positives end. Sean is an uninspiring protagonist, and his Southern twang gets old pretty quickly. It’s a fine movie in a vacuum, but a Fast and the Furious movie with no Dom (he shows up at the end, but otherwise isn’t seen) or Brian? It’s just not the same.

7. 2 Fast 2 Furious

The first sequel to the original film, the plot revolves around the relationship between Brian and his good buddy Tyrese. It delivers a lot of laughs and depicts Brian’s struggle to escape from his life as a lawman while trying to find a place in the world. Carter Verone is the perfect example of the vaguely exotic gangster-villain that those early-2000s action movies simply loved to cast, and Eva Mendes delivers in her role as the conflicted love interest/badass cop. It also introduces Ludacris as Tej, one of the franchise’s beloved characters.

However, for a Fast and the Furious movie, the car scenes are pretty underwhelming outside of Brian driving his car into Verone’s boat as the final action sequence. Combine that with a below-average plot despite the strength of the individual characters, and it falls in these rankings.

6. Fast and Furious

Fast and Furious, the fourth installment of the franchise, was important for the universe because it finally reunited the central cast from the first film that kicked it all off. Dom’s pain is the driving factor for the whole film, desperately attempting to find Letty’s killer, and there’s nothing more dangerous than a desperate Dominic Toretto. The car chase at the end through the tunnels of Mexico rank as one of the best in the series, and Dom’s final line about not running anymore was an excellent way to bring his character full circle for the reboot of the series.

Brian’s sidestory as an FBI agent trying to hunt down cartel lord Braga is isn’t too enticing, though, and Braga himself isn’t very interesting. The reason Letty ends up dead is because she’s working with the cops to clear Dom’s charges, but Dom wouldn’t have been happy if he was the only one in the crew who could live freely. The emotional undertones of the film highlight Dom’s soft side and make him a much more empathetic character than the first, but what the movie sets up is far more important than the movie itself.

5. Fast 6

Now we’re getting to the good stuff. Fast 6 re-introduced Letty’s character and made her an enemy for the majority of the film, which was a great change of pace and introduced new layers of conflict for every character, not just Dom. Owen Shaw was a great villain, and for the first time you felt like the crew had met their match in terms of skills and smarts. They had a car chase with a tank, which was obscenely awesome, and it led right to Dom’s incredible rescue of Letty. The final scene in which they chase down Shaw on a lengthy runway has taken a lot of heat for how preposterous it is, even for one of these movies, and that’s a fair criticism. But it was all worth it to see Dom hit the gas and burst out of a burning plane in one of his classic muscle cars. Gisele’s sacrifice for Han tugged at the heartstrings.

The biggest issue is that Letty’s amnesia comes off as a cop-out; we don’t watch these movies for the writing, but to revive her and claim she can’t remember anything is an objectively lame movie cliche. It gives Letty more screen time and far more depth, which is great, because Michelle Rodriguez is a very good actress. But for how important it is to the film, it’s a weak plot device. And that runway was really long.