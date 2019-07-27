David Ortiz Released From Hospital

David Ortiz’s shooting last month was a shocking event that shook fans of baseball everywhere to their core. The beloved Dominican slugger has spent the weeks since recovering, while information and speculation surrounding the circumstances of the shooting swirled.

Fortunately, Ortiz ended up okay, and is now taking a big step in his recovery. He has been released from the hospital, per ESPN’s Marly Rivera.

.@Enrique_Rojas1 and I have confirmed that David Ortiz was released from the hospital yesterday. — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) July 27, 2019

Excellent news all-around. Ortiz underwent several surgeries following the shooting, including a pair of clean-up surgeries in Boston. This is the final and firmest confirmation that the former Sox DH will be okay.

We may never know what truly inspired the shooting, but all that really matters is Ortiz’s health. He’s on his way to getting back to his old self, it seems.