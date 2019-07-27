Don't Even Think About Asking DeMarcus Lawrence About Ezekiel Elliott's Business

If you are curious what advice DeMarcus Lawrence has for Ezekiel Elliott regarding his holdout, today is just not your day. Lawrence has no interest in disclosing that information. He is, however, giving advice to reporters on this training camp Saturday.

#Cowboys DE Demarcus Lawrence, who signed a new contract this off-season, didn't mince words when asked what advice he'd offer Zeke Elliott. pic.twitter.com/TNl5thHBSq — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) July 27, 2019

These types of questions are asked annually and sometimes they result in some juicy and notable quotes. Other times, well, you get what Lawrence just said. If you think about it, though, it’s a strange question to ask. Few questions are as uncomfortable as those that relate to a co-worker’s financial situation (Unless you are someone like Peter Campbell, of course). Especially when they are skipping work over it.

Long story short, add Lawrence to the list of those who ain’t talking about it during the hot days of camp.