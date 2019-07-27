Giants Wideout Golden Tate Suspended Four Games for PEDs, Plans to Appeal [UPDATE]

The New York Giants were thin at receiver heading into camp. Then Corey Coleman tore his ACL and Sterling Shepard suffered a thumb injury. Now, they’ll be without one of their prized free agent acquisitions. Adam Schefter reports Golden Tate has been suspended by the league for violations of the performance-enhancing drug policy.

Giants’ WR Golden Tate is appealing a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhacing Substance policy and believes he has legitimate case, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2019

As Schefter stated, Tate plans to appeal the suspension. But if history is any indication, he’ll have to present a mountain of evidence to overturn the suspension. Players suspended for PEDs rarely manage to successfully appeal their sentence. There’s a chance he can get it reduced, but it’s slim.

Whether it’s Daniel Jones or Eli Manning under center come September, they’ll struggle to get much production from their receiver group.

UPDATE: Tate has released a statement explaining the circumstances behind his suspension. He was taking fertility treatment drugs and realized one of the ingredients was a part of of the league’s banned substance list.

One of the more unusual explanations in recent history for a PED suspension, but it remains unlikely he’ll get it overturned. Intentional or not, relevant to his performance or not, the league has taken a firm stance on their performance-enhancing substance policy in the past. It’s hard to see that changing.