Victor Cruz Says He's Ready for Return Amid Giants Receiving Nightmare

The New York Giants lost three of their starting receivers within the last 24 hours. With the team’s receiving corps currently listed as Bennie Fowler, Cody Latimer, and Russell Shepard, they could look to an old face to help. And the old face says he’s ready.

In a response on Twitter on Friday, former Giants star Victor Cruz said that he’s “been ready for three seasons now,” when asked if he could come back to the Giants.

I been ready for three seasons now. — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) July 27, 2019

This isn’t the first time he’s done so either. When the Giants released Brandon Marshall last year, he also voiced out his interest in returning to the Giants.

I heard there’s a job opening at wide receiver in New York.. 🤔 — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) April 19, 2018

Cruz has been out of football since 2017. He was released by the Giants after the 2017 season and signed with the Bears during that offseason, but he was cut after the preseason and retired since. He’s currently an NFL analyst for ESPN.

After a surprising preseason in 2010 (as seen in the Jets’ chapter of Hard Knocks), the Patterson, New Jersey native exploded onto the NFL scene in 2011 and played a huge role for the Giants Super Bowl XLVI run, their second title in four years. Between 2011 and 2012, Cruz racked 2,628 yards on a ridiculous 168 receptions on 274 targets with 19 touchdowns.

Minor injuries slowed him down a bit in 2013, and a major knee injury against the Eagles in 2014 all but ended his career. He returned in 2016 after taking all of 2015 off to recover from the injury, catching just 39 balls for 586 yards with a touchdown, but was never the same from what he was to start his career.

Cruz probably isn’t in football shape, but it’s desperation time for the Giants. Why not?