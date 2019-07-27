Five-Star Recruit BJ Boston Commits to Kentucky

John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats haven’t enjoyed the same measure of immense success in recent years compared to earlier in the decade. That may start to change as early as 2020. Calipari locked down another big recruit on Saturday, as five-star prospect BJ Boston has reportedly committed to being a Wildcat come next season.

BREAKING: BJ Boston has committed to John Calipari and Kentucky, a source told @Stockrisers. @TiptonEdits on it as well. Spoke with his father this past week, got everything out of the way and is now focused on getting better. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) July 27, 2019

Boston is one of the top shooting guard prospects heading into his senior year. He will be playing with Bronny James and Zaire Wade at powerhouse Sierra Canyon in Southern California.

It’s a big get for Calipari and the Wildcats. Boston won’t be arriving on campus until 2020, but he’s good enough that the prospect of him playing in Kentucky blue worth getting excited about in 2019. He’s currently the 10th-best high school prospect in the country, and the second-best shooting guard prospect.