VIDEO: Giants Fan Catches Home Run Ball While Holding Baby

A San Francisco Giants fan just made every highlight reel for the foreseeable future Friday night. He snagged a home run ball barehanded while holding a baby. Oh and he probably snagged a “Dad of the Year” award in the process.

The Giants took a 2-1 lead on the San Diego Padres in the top of the 10th on a home run by Pablo Sandoval. A fan in a Willie Mays throwback caught the ball one-handed…and he did it while holding a sleeping baby!

Check this out:

Who made the better play? Panda or the dad 😂 pic.twitter.com/3Z5AQxrAQ4 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 27, 2019

What a grab! Even the Padres fans in the crowd were giving him props. That’s seriously insane and the best part is the baby barely even noticed. He just wanted to keep napping.