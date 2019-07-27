VIDEO: Giants Fan Catches Home Run Ball While Holding Baby

A San Francisco Giants fan just made every highlight reel for the foreseeable future Friday night. He snagged a home run ball barehanded while holding a baby. Oh and he probably snagged a “Dad of the Year” award in the process.
The Giants took a 2-1 lead on the San Diego Padres in the top of the 10th on a home run by Pablo Sandoval. A fan in a Willie Mays throwback caught the ball one-handed…and he did it while holding a sleeping baby!
Check this out:
What a grab! Even the Padres fans in the crowd were giving him props. That’s seriously insane and the best part is the baby barely even noticed. He just wanted to keep napping.
Comments