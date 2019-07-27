VIDEO: J.P. Crawford's Spectacular Play Will Blow Your Mind

A lot of people will tell you otherwise, but there’s something special about shortstop. The position affords the opportunity to make so many different types of plays and requires all the tools an elite baseball defender must have. When it’s done right, it’s beautiful.

Seattle’s J.P. Crawford turned in a real sparkler of a moment last night on a hard-hit ball by Detroit’s Niko Goodrum. Crawford ranged to his right, snagged the ball, then hopped up on his right foot while unleashing an almost no-look throw to first.

No hyperbole here: it’s as good as anything you’ll ever see a shortstop do. The footwork required — and the creativity to break it out in the moment — is damn impressive.