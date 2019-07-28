Brooks Koepka Wins Non-Major

Brooks Koepka excels in majors at a higher level than any other golfer on the PGA Tour right now. He’s also been relatively mortal in non-majors. Much has been made about the different Koepkas and the sweet-swinging bomber allowed his personality to fuel some of the chatter, saying he doesn’t really practice all that much before the less bold-face events.

Any serious handwringing over not respecting the game lost a little steam Sunday evening as Koepka fired a 65 to win the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational by three strokes. This followed a 64 in the third round.

It’s the seventh tour win for the 29-year-old and first non-major since last year’s CJ Cup in Korea. It’s clear to anyone watching that Koepka is a different level than anyone else. His best is better and his pretty good is better than a lot of other guy’s best.

He’s not really a guy that cares all too much about the peanut gallery, but winning an event in Memphis will go a long way in shutting up one of the narratives used to detract from his accomplishments. The non-major play wasn’t so much a monkey on the back. It was more of an annoying fly and Koepka swatted that down.