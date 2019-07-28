Marcus Stroman Traded to New York Mets

Marcus Stroman is finally on the move. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly shipped their ace righty to the New York Mets.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi was the first to report the news:

Source confirms: Stroman to #Mets, pending medical review. First reported: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 28, 2019

The 28-year-old Stroman is 6-11 with a 2.96 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP in 21 starts this season. He has posted 99 strikeouts against 35 walks in 124.2 innings pitched this season. He reached his first All-Star Game this season, was a Gold Glove-winner is 2017 and was named MVP of the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

The Blue Jays will reportedly receive pitching prospects in return:

Source: The Blue Jays will be receiving pitching prospects from the Mets in the Marcus Stroman deal. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 28, 2019

The pint-sized Stroman checks in at just 5’7″ but after Toronto selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft, he’s been a fantastic starting pitcher. The Duke product has silence any concerns that a pitcher of his size would wind up being a reliever.

This trade is puzzling for the Mets, who are nowhere near contention right now. Stroman only has one more year of team control on his contract as he enters his final year of arbitration.