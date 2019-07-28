VIDEO: SportsCenter Did a Throwback Highlight and It Was Excellent

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves wore spectacular throwbacks on Saturday night. The home team’s were particularly sexy, complete with zippers to ensure easy access to the chest. A special night deserved special treatment on the highlight shows and SportsCenter was there to deliver.

so much fun putting together tonight's @Braves highlight. Shout out to @kevconnorsespn and director Rosa Scott for the buy in and studio set up and content associate @ManishKenkre and editor Alexa Keely for executing the highlight. pic.twitter.com/IobavAltqN — Eagle-Eyed Social Media User Dan Why-Ner (@DanWeiner) July 28, 2019

There is something so beautiful about that old ESPN logo. Nostalgia is renewable good and the more of it that’s embraced, the better. It’s been tremendous to see that they’ve actually executed the wild 6 p.m. SportsCenter idea some idiot cooked up on the internet.

The show’s power has shifted from news-delivering to storytelling and it’s something they’re committed to doing at a high level. And this is very high-level stuff.